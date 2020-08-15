Saifuddin Abdullah: I have received PKR letter of demand for RM10m

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 14, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUANTAN, Aug 15 — Indera Mahkota MP Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said today that he has received a letter of demand for RM10 million compensation from his former party PKR.

Saifuddin, who is Communications and Multimedia Minister, said he received the letter last week and it was understood that ‘his friends’ had also received their letters.

“We (those who received the letter) have also discussed on our next course of action... so we have to wait for the next announcement,” he told a press conference after opening the Pahang office of Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) here.

Last July, PKR treasurer-general Lee Chean Chung said that PKR would be issuing a letter of demand to claim for RM10 million each from 19 Members of Parliament and state assemblymen for leaving the party.

Lee also said they would be given seven days to pay up, failing which the party’s lawyers would commence legal proceedings to claim for the compensation. — Bernama