Muhyiddin attends meeting with Johor leaders. — file pic

JOHOR BAHRU, Aug 15 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today attended a closed-door meeting with the state’s political leaders at a hotel here.

It was held in conjunction with the two-day visit of Muhyiddin, who is also the Pagoh Member of Parliament.

The Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president and acting chairman arrived for the meeting at about 8.15 pm and was welcomed by Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Ir Hasni Mohammad, who is also the state Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman.

Also present at the meeting were Johor PAS commissioner Abdullah Husin, Johor Bersatu chairman Mazlan Bujang, MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong and state MIC chairman R. Vidyananthan.

The meeting also involved divisional leaders from Umno, Bersatu, PAS, MCA and MIC.

Apart from Muhyiddin, who is also the Gambir assemblyman, all 10 assemblymen from Bersatu were also seen at the meeting, thus showing their support for the leadership of the Prime Minister.

Earlier, in his special address in conjunction with Bersatu Srikandi, Armada and divisional conference, which was broadcast live via Muhyiddin’s Facebook page, today, he said Bersatu’s participation in Muafakat Nasional (MN) would be finalised soon.

Muhyiddin said that by joining MN, which supports Perikatan Nasional, Bersatu would then be in a grand coalition. — Bernama