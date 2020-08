KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 ― A mild earthquake measuring 3.3 on the Richter scale was detected in Semporna, Sabah at 10.01am today.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department in a statement said the quake's depth was 10km and that the epicentre was 14km west of Semporna.

It said tremors may continue to be felt in Semporna and that the department was monitoring the situation closely. ― Bernama