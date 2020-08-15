Covid-19: No red zones in Penang, only yellow zones, says MBSP mayor

The Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) has clarified that there are only yellow zones and no red zones on Covid-19 in Penang. — Picture by Hari Anggara

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 15 — The Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) has clarified that there are only yellow zones and no red zones on Covid-19 in Penang.

MBSP mayor Datuk Rozali Mahmud said Penang has four yellow zones, with three on the mainland and one on the island.

“I have been receiving numerous enquiries on social media about whether there were really any red zones in Penang,” he said in a press conference here today.

He was responding to a letter issued by a manufacturing company in Kedah asking its employees not to visit the areas declared as red zones in Kedah and Penang.

The letter, which has gone viral, claimed that the Ministry of Health (MOH) had declared 21 red zones in the two states.

Districts categorised as yellow zones have between one and 40 active Covid-19 cases whereas red zones have more than 41 active cases.

Meanwhile, State Housing, Local Government, and Town and Country Planning Committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo said due to the recent increase of active cases in Penang, some of the existing standard operating procedures (SOP) in Seberang Perai have been heightened to ensure public safety and health security.

He also said the Penang Island City Council and MBSP have stepped up checks on premises to ensure compliance with the SOP. — Bernama