Covid-19: 38 compounded for flouting MCO SOPs in Seberang Perai

BUTTERWORTH, Aug 15 ― A total of 38 individuals including a woman, who were hanging out in groups along Pantai Bersih including the jetty area here last night, were issued compound notices for flouting the recovery movement control order (RMCO) and its standard operating procedures (SOP).

Seberang Perai Utara district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said the police began inspecting the beach area at 10.30pm following a tip off that several people were there and not adhering to the SOPs.

“The police issued RM1,000 compounds to 38 people, aged 18 to 39, for violating the RMCO as there was no physical distancing and some were not wearing a face mask.

“Besides the beach, some of them were also gathered the fishermen’s jetty and making a lot of noise,” he told Bernama today.

He urged the public to avoid gathering in groups and ensure compliance with the SOPs. ― Bernama