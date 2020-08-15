Communications Ministry studying proposal on daily noon airing of Negaraku, Rukun Negara

A commuter takes a photo of the Rukun Negara featured on a wall at the Merdeka MRT station. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PADANG BESAR, Aug 15 — The Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) is looking into a suggestion for all media to broadcast the Negaraku and recitation of Rukun Negara at noon every day.

Deputy minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin said the practice has been adopted by several countries to inculcate a spirit of love for the country among their citizens.

“We want the people to respect Rukun Negara, respect the country and have a patriotic spirit,” he told reporters after launching the Perlis-level [email protected] programme here today.

Zahidi, the Padang Besar Member of Parliament, said the ministry also plans to provide Jalur Gemilang and flag pins at every programme to stir up patriotism.

“Patriotic values are more important than the cost incurred by the government to inculcate feelings of love for the country,” he said. — Bernama