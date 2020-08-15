Budget 2021 should focus on youth-oriented interests, minister says

File photo of Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican speaking at a press conference after commencing his first day at the Ministry of Youth and Sports in Putrajaya, March 11, 2020. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BAHRU, Aug 15 — It is apt that Budget 2021 is youth-oriented focusing on their interests as a starting point to build a strong foundation for the younger generation in the next decade.

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said this would also give new hope to them.

He said, Malaysia was among the countries said to have a youth bulge (influx of youths) which is instrumental in building the country’s economy in the future but they need to be empowered first.

“Budget 2021 should be oriented towards the interests of the youths this will surely give them hope. I am confident that Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has the same intention and commitment,” he said in his speech at the National Youth Day celebration here today.

Meanwhile, Reezal Merican said the phrase ‘This Decade, Your Decade’, which is the theme in conjunction with the National Youth Day celebration, is based on three cores, first, the confirmation and commitment of the government to align and re-plan the future of the country’s economy impacted by Covid-19.

“The second core refers to the needs of the younger generation to appreciate the aspects of struggle and hard work and persevere. Nothing worth having, comes easy.

“The third core refers to the close cooperation among the government, youth and the society,” he said.

Reezal Merican said this decade must serve to revitalise Malaysia, driven entirely by the new ‘wisdom’ of the youth. — Bernama