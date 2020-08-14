Sultan of Terengganu’s uncle dies

The private secretary to Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin, Hadi Hassan, said Tengku Sulaiman died at about 10.15am at Gleneagles Hospital, Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, Aug 14 — The uncle of the Sultan of Terengganu, Tengku Sri Laksamana Raja Tengku Sulaiman ibni Almarhum Sultan Ismail Nasiruddin Shah, died today.

The private secretary to Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin, Hadi Hassan, said Tengku Sulaiman died at about 10.15am at Gleneagles Hospital, Kuala Lumpur.

His remains will be flown to Kuala Terengganu in a special aircraft from Kuala Lumpur at 4pm.

The funeral rites are scheduled to begin tonight at 7pm and attended by Sultan Mizan and Sultanah Nur Zahirah as well as close members of the royal family at Balai Islam here.

Tengku Sulaiman will be laid to rest at Masjid Abidin Royal Mausoleum. — Bernama