Petrol, diesel prices up

A man refuels his motorcycle at a petrol station in Kuala Lumpur on March 18, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — The retail prices of RON95 and RON97 will go up by five sen each and that of diesel by three sen for the one-week period beginning midnight tonight.

In a statement today, the Finance Ministry said based on the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM) for retail petroleum products, the new prices per litre are RM1.68 for RON95, RM1.98 for RON97 and RM1.82 for diesel.

“The increase is due to changes in refined petroleum prices in line with current world crude oil prices,” it added.

It said the government would continue to monitor the impact of changes in world crude oil prices and take the necessary measures to protect the welfare and wellbeing of the people. — Bernama