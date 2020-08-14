EC sees faster voting process during Slim by-election

Election Commission deputy chairman Azmi Sharom speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya July 23, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

TANJUNG MALIM, Aug 14 — The voting process for the Slim state by-election on Aug 29 will be faster, as improvements are being made after some lessons learnt during the Chini by-election, the Election Commission (EC) said.

Its deputy chairman Dr Azmi Sharom said voters would no longer need to use gloves and a brush to mark the index finger.

Azmi, who is discharging the duties of EC chairman, instead said the Commission would prioritise the use of hand sanitisers for voters in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“So, we hope to quicken the (voting) process as in Chini (by-election), we saw that the use of gloves slowed things down, and then the finger brushing (with indelible ink) and so on.

“We hope to create a process like as though we are without Covid-19 (in terms of) speed, so it will be a good improvement,” he said after observing preparations for nomination day at Dewan Sri Tanjung, Tanjung Malim District Council here, today.

Azmi said the improvised actions will also help lower costs.

Meanwhile, he said 689 officers will be on the ground to help voters compared to about 400 officers in the Chini polls last July.

On nomination forms for the Slim state by-election, Azmi said 12 sets have been purchased, although he did not provide further details.

The by-election was called following the death of the incumbent Datuk Mohd Khusairi Abdul Talib, 59, of a heart attack on July 15.

The EC has set tomorrow for nomination day, while early voting is on Aug 25 and polling on Aug 29. — Reuters