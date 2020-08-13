Tamil daily says Immigration raided KL office, arrested two foreigners working for related company

The Immigration Department logo is seen at its headquarters in Putrajaya January 10, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — Immigration officers reportedly raided the office of Tamil daily Makkal Osai on Jalan Ipoh here earlier today and arrested two foreign workers.

Makkal Osai managing director Sunther Subramaniam told news portal Malaysiakini that neither of the two arrested were his staff, but were instead working for a related company.

“One is a Sri Lankan who holds a UN refugee card, and the other is an Indian national,” Sunther was quoted as saying.

He added that the Indian national was married to a Malaysian, but the spouse has since died.

What prompted the raid was unclear.

According to Sunther, the raid was based on a complaint lodged by an undisclosed party.

“We are in cooperation with Immigration officials to resolve the matter,” he was quoted as saying.