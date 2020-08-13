Shah Alam City Council assistant enforcement officer remanded seven days over Sungai Buloh protection racket

The 38-year-old man was arrested at the MACC headquarters here at about 9.30pm, yesterday after giving his statement ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 13 — An assistant enforcement officer from the Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) has been remanded for seven days to facilitate investigations for allegedly accepting bribes to protect illegal business premises in Sungai Buloh, Selangor.

The remand order from today until Aug 19 was issued by Magistrate Shah Wira Abdul Halim at the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court, here today.

According to a source from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), the 38-year-old man was arrested at the MACC headquarters here at about 9.30pm, yesterday after giving his statement.

Yesterday, five individuals including four MBSA enforcement officers were remanded for seven days to facilitate investigations into the same case.

The issue heated up when two video clips recently posted live on Hot Burger Malaysia’s Facebook page went viral and had also been shared on 42-year-old Mohd Asri Hamid’s account under the name of ‘Asri Janggut’, who claimed that the authorities did not take any action against gambling activities in Bandar Baru Sungai Buloh, besides revealing the gambling locations.

Following the disclosure, MACC obtained the cooperation of Bukit Aman’s Integrity and Standards Compliance Department (JIPS), to investigate the allegations. — Bernama