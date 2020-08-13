Senior minister sees worrying non-compliance after another 184 arrested for RMCO violations

Ismail Sabri said the police have arrested 184 people for various infractions as of noon today. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob expressed concern today over the consistently high arrest numbers for recovery movement control order (RMCO) violations, saying it showed disregard for authorities’ effort to combat Covid-19.

He said the police have arrested 184 people for various infractions as of noon today, with 49 of them now under remand while the rest were issued compounds.

“The large number of people having action taken against them suggests many in our society disregard calls to observe the standard operating procedures outlined under the RMCO,” he told a press conference held at the Parliament building here.

“The police will be firm and not compromise with these people,” he added.

MORE TO COME