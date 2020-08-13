Dr Noor Hisham: Lembah Pantai student and 54 close contacts cleared of Covid-19

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that the Form Five student has been tested twice for Covid-19 and the results came out negative. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) today said the student in Lembah Pantai who was alleged to have tested positive for Covid-19 in a recent viral message was given the all-clear sign.

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a press conference today said that the Form Five student has been tested twice for Covid-19 and the results came out negative.

“The student was tested twice and on both occasions, the results came out negative.

“54 close contacts of the student were also tested and all tests came back negative,” he said.

Yesterday, Dr Noor Hisham had said that the student had only tested positive for dengue despite displaying symptoms of the virus.

A message alleging the student’s supposed infection, which was later fuelled by supposed images of students attending school while wearing pink home-quarantine wristbands had recently gone viral on social media.

According to initial investigations done by the Health Ministry, it was revealed that the student experienced vomiting and diarrhoea on August 9 and was brought to a private clinic the next day for treatment.

The student was then moved to a medical centre for further treatment where he was then tested for dengue and Covid-19.

Disinfection works were also carried out at several predetermined locations.

Dr Noor Hisham had yesterday stressed that positive Covid-19 cases will be officially recorded as positive once the Ministry officially announces them.

He said reports from any other sources will be deemed as speculation until investigations have been carried out and it has been confirmed by the ministry.