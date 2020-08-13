Covid-19: Cops nab couple for leaving village under TEMCO in Kedah

A married couple was arrested by the police for leaving Kampung Ulu in Padang Sanai on a motorcycle at about 5.30pm on August 5 via a rat trail (smugglers’ route) after removing their Covid-19 wristbands. — iStock.com pic via AFP

KUALA NERANG (Kedah), Aug 13 ― A married couple left their village in Kedah placed under the targeted enhanced movement control order (TEMCO) to come to this town but turned back half way ― only to be arrested by the police when they got home.

The couple, in their 50s, left Kampung Ulu in Padang Sanai near here on a motorcycle at about 5.30pm on August 5 via a rat trail (smugglers’ route) after removing their Covid-19 wristbands, Padang Terap District Police chief DSP Mulkiaman Manzar said today.

He said they were not at home when staff of the Padang Terap Health Office called on their home as part of the TEMCO inspection.

“The police arrested the couple after they returned home saying they changed their mind about going to the town to buy goods as originally intended,” he told reporters.

Mulkiaman reminded the people in areas under the TEMCO to remain at home so as not to pass the Covid-19 infection to others.

He said the couple, if found guilty under Section 269 of the Penal Code, could face up to six months imprisonment or a fine, or both.

He also said that they are being investigated under Section 15 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 and, if convicted, can be sentenced to jail for up to two years or fined, or both.

Kampung Ulu is one of the areas in Kedah that has been placed under TEMCO following the detection of the Sivagangga Cluster of Covid-19 cases in the state.

Mulkiaman also said that the police have set up blocks along four roads linking as many villages in the district, namely Kampung Ulu, Kampung Kubang Palas, Kampung Seberang and Kampung Chenderai, with the assistance of Civil Defence Force and People's Volunteer Corps personnel.

“The police have identified the rat trails in Kampung Ulu and know the estimated 300 villagers residing in 50 houses, thus facilitating control,” he said.

He said that up to yesterday, 378 people in Kampung Ulu had been screened. They involve 306 individuals in the village and 72 who had visited the kampung or had close contact with people confirmed to be Covid-19-positive. ― Bernama