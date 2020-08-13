Bersatu elections a platform to empower party, says Rina Harun

The Minister of Women, Family and Community Development said she was also open to accepting the challenge from other candidates, and thankful that the election campaign had gone smoothly despite the postponement earlier due to Covid-19. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — The elections for the Armada (Youth) and Srikandi (Women) wings this weekend will be a platform for Bersatu members to determine the new leadership with the aim of empowering the party says Bersatu Srikandi chief Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun.

The Minister of Women, Family and Community Development said she was also open to accepting the challenge from other candidates, and thankful that the election campaign had gone smoothly despite the postponement earlier due to Covid-19.

“From the very beginning, I have accepted the contest for the Bersatu Srikandi chief’s position with an open heart.

“The party’s first election has been delayed for a long time, and for that reason, I am actually grateful because, finally, we can fulfill the responsibility as enshrined in the party’s constitution,” she said when contacted by Bernama today.

Rina, who is also the Sepang Srikandi chief, faces a four-cornered contest against Kepala Batas division chief Azlina Mehtab Mohd Ishak, Srikandi Information deputy chief Datin Izza Ismail and Kuala Langat Srikandi chief Zuhuraina Makmur.

Commenting further on the contest, Rina said that the mutual respect among the candidates and the machinery were among the important foundations in ensuring that the election campaign and competition run smoothly and in an orderly manner.

“I have travelled to meet the leaders and members of Srikandi at the grassroots-level to express my aspirations as well as explain the direction and goals that I have outlined.

“The response has been very positive. I am sure they will choose to ensure that continuity is important in the context of implementing all of Srikandi’s plans immediately in order to strengthen (the party) in facing the General Election.

“As a candidate for the Srikandi chief’s position, I have outlined five thrusts for the Action Agenda 2.0, namely party empowerment to increase membership, the ‘Gerakan Prihatin’ programme to benefit the people, the community networking programme with government bodies, the progressive women’s programme to create more job opportunities and the establishment of the ‘Wanita Muda’ (young women’s) platform.

“With this, we leave it to the wisdom of the members in fulfilling their rights,” she said, adding that she believed Srikandi members would play an important role in empowering the party’s wing through the ballot box. — Bernama