Slim by-election first step to ‘right wrongs’ in country, says Pejuang candidate

Pejuang's candidate for the Slim by-election Amir Khusyairi Mohamad Tanusi poses for the camera in Tanjung Malim August 12, 2020. — Bernama pic

SLIM RIVER, Aug 12 — The Slim by-election will be the first step by the newly-formed Parti Pejuang Tanah Air led by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to correct what is wrong in the country, said its candidate Amir Khusyairi Mohamad Tanusi.

He said this is his aspiration after being chosen as the independent candidate supported by the Opposition in the upcoming by-election.

“The aspiration I want to bring is that the Slim by-election will be our starting step to correct what is wrong.

“This opening step will be carried out throughout the silver state and then throughout the country,” he said during a press conference after the candidate announcement ceremony at Taman Slim Permata here.

Amir Khyusairi, 38, is a lawyer and was a candidate for the Teluk Intan Bersatu chief post in the last party election.

Meanwhile, the new party’s president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir in the same press conference said he is glad that PH has supported Pejuang’s decision to field its own candidate and help with the campaign.

He said that this will help them to face Barisan Nasional candidates as a united front.

Mukhriz, who was previously Bersatu deputy president, also said he is surprised that many of his old party grassroots helped with the campaign and election machinery to face its first ever by-election.

“The election machinery we will field is a mixture of all. Not only PH but I see the Bersatu grassroots who are not in line with the president [Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin].

“[Those who called themselves] Bersatu Blackout are massive in numbers. We are all ready to ensure this candidate wins,” he said, referring to Amir Khusyairi.

The Election Commission (EC) has set the date of the by-election for August 29.