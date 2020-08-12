RM1.38b to upgrade 291 delapidated schools in Sarawak, Dewan Rakyat told

Deputy Education Minister II Datuk Mah Hang Soon said the allocation had been used to upgrade or build classrooms, hostels, administration buildings and other facilities.― Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 ― The government has approved a total of RM1.388 billion under the 11th Malaysia Plan (2016-2020) to upgrade and redevelop 291 dilapidated schools in Sarawak, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy Education Minister II Datuk Mah Hang Soon said the allocation had been used to upgrade or build classrooms, hostels, administration buildings and other facilities.

As of August 5, he said a total of 169 projects had been completed with 160 projects had been issued Certificate of Completion and Compliance (CCC) or Certificate of Partial Occupancy (CPO), while nine projects were in the process of obtaining the CPO.

“In addition, 48 projects are still under construction and 74 projects in various pre-construction phases. Details on the current status of each dilapidated school can be accessed by the public through the dilapidated school dashboard on the ministry's portal.

“As of August 5, a total of RM538.6 million has been spent for the purpose of finalising work contracts to upgrade and redevelop dilapidated schools in Sarawak,” he said when replying to a question from Larry Sng Wei Shien (PH-Julau). ― Bernama