Perlis records total domestic direct investment of RM10.418b since 2013, says MB

KANGAR, Aug 12 ― Perlis recorded confirmed total domestic direct investment (DDI) of RM10.418 billion since 2013 which is expected to create 17,557 jobs when the projects are fully implemented.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man said the data did not include private investments on land owned by individuals or companies and were not reported to the Perlis Economic Planning Division (BPEN) such as the opening of petrol stations, property development and business premises.

“Based on the Malaysian Investment Development Authority’s (Mida) records, the DDI recorded by Perlis since 2013 was RM836.6 million which will create 626 jobs.

“The difference in the data collected is due to the different method used by Mida as it only takes into account the manufacturing sector and those which require a manufacturer's licence,” he said.

Azlan said this when responding to a question from Asrul Nizan Abd Jalil (PKR-Sena) who wanted to know the total inflows of foreign direct investment (FDI) and DDI into Perlis since 2013.at the 14th Perlis State Assembly sitting here today.

Based on MIDA’s records, the Mentri Besar said Perlis recorded total FDI of RM53.3 million since 2013 which will create 100 jobs when fully implemented.

He said Mida, however, could not record FDI amounting to RM220 million in the renewable energy sector as it was not manufacturing or services in nature.

In another development, Azlan said based on the State Manpower Department’s data, Perlis has 33,802 employees in the private sector.

Azlan said the BPEN is discussing data collection methods with the Kangar Municipal Council in an effort to streamline the DDI and FDI data so that all developments in Perlis are recorded comprehensively. ― Bernama