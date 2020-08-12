Perlis mufti: Breaching TEMCO regulations not only wrong in the eyes of the law, but a big sin

Perlis Mufti Datuk Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin says breaching regulations under the targeted enhanced movement control order is a major sin according to religion. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KANGAR, Aug 12 ― Breaching regulations under the targeted enhanced movement control order (TEMCO), which is enforced to curb the spread of Covid-19, is a major sin according to religion, said Perlis Mufti Datuk Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin.

He said it is not only wrong in law, but a big sin because it endangers the lives of others and against the teachings of Prophet Muhammad SAW in dealing with an epidemic.

Narrating a hadis by Abdurrahman Auf, he said the Prophet had given instructions that should there be a cholera outbreak in a certain area, the people there should not be allowed to leave the place and outsiders not allowed to enter.

“This is what the government is doing to fulfil its responsibility in ensuring the safety of the people. Hence, the need for the people to obey TEMCO regulations and for religious leaders in the community, like ulama, imam and ustaz (teacher) to advise the people in the affected areas to abide by the government’s directive until the end of the TEMCO period,” he told Bernama here today.

Mohd Asri said there are wrong doings that make the people sinful to Allah and sins that people make to another persons.

In the case of the Covid-19 transmission, he said, those who violate TEMCO are to be blamed for the spread of the virus.

“This is a serious matter because the role of a religion is also to protect lives,” he added.

Yesterday, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that two villages in Sanglang, namely Kampung Kuala Sanglang and Kampung Tanah Timbul, have been placed under TEMCO until August 31. ― Bernama