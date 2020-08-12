Penang sees higher hotel occupancy rates as sign of tourism recovery

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow speaks during a press conference at Komtar in George Town August 12, 2020. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 12 — Rising occupancy rates at hotels here indicate the state’s tourism sector was gradually recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic, said Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He said most hotels have reported occupancy rates of between 78 per cent and 100 per cent, especially on weekends.

Chow said this was an encouraging sign for the tourism sector’s recovery.

“We hope there will not be any other clusters like the Kurau cluster or Sivagangga cluster as this could affect the confidence of visitors to Penang,” he said in a press conference at his office today.

The Penang state government has launched various promotions such as hotel packages and deals to attract local tourists to the state.

State exco Yeoh Soon Hin said there were deals promoted at in the state’s tourism platform, penangtraveldeals.com.

On the four reported Covid-19 cases in Penang, Chow said 37 close contacts have been identified and linked to the Kurau and Sivagangga clusters.

The CM also stressed that the infections did not occur in Penang but were brought in from the neighbouring Kedah and Perak.

“We have not decided to request the police to take action on border control for now,” he said, adding that the situation in Penang was under control.

“Central Seberang Perai is now declared a yellow zone and the Seberang Perai City Council has announced an immediate action plan to stop the spread of Covid-19,” he said.

As at August 10, the Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) has closed down 13 food premises for failing to comply with the Standard Operation Procedures (SOP).

He said MBSP has also increased the number of enforcers to 3,091.