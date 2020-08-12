‘No Najib cluster’: Ex-PM marks 15th day of SRC conviction with Covid-19 SOP reminder

Datuk Seri Najib Razak is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court on August 6, 2020. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak reminded his supporters and the public to always observe Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP) when venturing outside.

In a Facebook post, he said today marked the 15th day since the High Court’s ruling against him in relation to the SRC International trial.

“This means no Najib cluster has occurred since the incubation period for Covid-19 of 14 days has passed.

“But let us not repeat the mistakes of that day. We should always maintain the SOP for the good of us all,” Najib said.

The Pekan MP’s trial concluded on July 28 when the High Court in Kuala Lumpur found him guilty of all seven charges of abuse of power, criminal breach of trust and money laundering concerning RM42 million which belonged to SRC International.

Nearly 1,000 people gathered outside the court compound on Jalan Duta in support of Najib, many of whom were seen not practising social distancing, and in some cases, not wearing face masks.

This drew criticism from Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, who expressed his disappointment on social media over the crowd not paying heed to the potential dangers of Covid-19 exposure.