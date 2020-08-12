JB technician walks out of court a free man after three-year struggle against conviction

Sharizal Shukor is a free man after he succeeded in his appeal at the Johor Baru High Court (pic) against a five-year jail sentence and a fine of RM15,000. — Picture courtesy of Google Maps

JOHOR BARU, Aug 12 — After spending about three years trying to clear his name, a 38-year-old technician today is a free man after he succeeded in his appeal at the High Court here against a five-year jail sentence and a fine of RM15,000.

Sharizal Shukor, whose conviction was initially under Section 427 of the Penal Code last year, saw High Court judicial commissioner Shahnaz Sulaiman overturning the earlier decision.

She allowed for Sharizal's appeal before acquitting and discharging him after the prosecution failed to prove a prima facie case against him today.

Section 427 of the Penal Code deals with mischief by causing damage to government property. The offence is punishable with a maximum jail term of five years or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

On February 18 last year, the Johor Baru Sessions Court sentenced Sharizal to five years’ imprisonment and a fine of RM15,000 after he was found guilty of possessing seven medical doctor stamps allegedly belonging to a hospital.

He was initially charged in May 2017 for allegedly possessing the seven medical doctor stamps belonging to a hospital with the intention to commit forgery.

Deputy public prosecutor Suriyani Ujang prosecuted the case, while counsels Abd Rahim Ali and Jihad Syahida Nadia Zakaria represented the accused.