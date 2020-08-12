Ismail Sabri: 182 nabbed for RMCO violations including 17 for not wearing masks

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaking to the media in Kuala Lumpur August 3, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 — Police arrested 182 people yesterday breaching the recovery movement control order’s (RMCO) regulations, according to Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Of those arrested, 162 individuals were issued compounds, two were granted police bail, while 18 were remanded.

“Among the offences committed that breached MCO regulations include operating unlicensed karaoke centres (12 cases), activities that failed to adhere to the SOPs (36 cases), activities involving large crowds that hindered adherence to social distancing (100 cases), for breaching the Home Surveillance Order (HSO) (two case) and for not wearing face masks in public areas (17 cases),” he said in a statement today.

Ismail said the violations were discovered after the Compliance Operations Task Force, led by the Royal Malaysia Police, conducted 67,113 checks nationwide yesterday.

He said the checks were made at 4,139 markets, 5,835 restaurants, 1,812 small traders, 1,802 factories, 3,944 banks, and 966 government offices.

On returnees placed under mandatory quarantine, Ismail said that to date, a total of 9,984 people have been placed in 61 hotels and five public training centres nationwide.

The 9,984 individuals had returned from 31 countries, namely the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Qatar, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, India, United Arab Emirates, Japan, Turkey, South Korea, Iran, Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Timor Leste, Taiwan, China, UK, the Netherlands, Papua New Guinea, Egypt, Spain, France, Australia and New Zealand, he said.

“From that figure, a total of 20 individuals have been sent to hospital for treatment,” he said.

Ismail said enforcement officers had also conducted 1,559 checks on individuals who are under home quarantine to ensure that they are adhering to the SOPs.