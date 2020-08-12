Four Shah Alam City Council officers remanded in Sungai Buloh protection racket case

The four MBSA enforcement personnel were arrested at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters here after giving their statements. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 12 ― Four enforcement personnel of the Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) are in remand for seven days from today for alleged corruption to protect business premises operating illegally in Sungai Buloh.

Also in remand is an Acehnese trader for allegedly paying RM300 a month to enforcement personnel to protect his business.

The remand order against the five suspects, which expires on Tuesday (August 18), was issued by Magistrate Shah Wira Abdul Halim here.

The four MBSA enforcement personnel ― three from the Sungai Buloh branch and the other from Shah Alam ― were arrested at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters here after giving their statements.

Their arrest followed two video clips posted on the Hot Burger Malaysia Facebook page and shared by Mohd Asri Hamid, 42, also known as Asri Janggut, who claimed that no action was taken by authorities against gambling activities in Bandar Baru Sungai Buloh and exposed the locations where the alleged gambling activities took place. ― Bernama