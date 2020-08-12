Drama in Sentul with KL cops shooting at suspected drug dealer’s tyres after driver rams cars (VIDEO)

Mazlan said police shot the tyres of the car driven by the suspect in self-defence. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 — A video widely shared on social media today of a shooting in Sentul here involved the arrest of suspected drug dealer who attempted to flee capture, city police said tonight.

KL police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim narrated the incident began at 3.40pm when a team of officers from the city’s narcotics department spotted the suspect’s vehicle at Jalan Sentul and signalled him to stop.

“The suspect however ignored police instruction and acted aggressively by attempting to escape.

“Several police vehicles surrounded the suspect, but the suspect still attempted to flee by ramming into police vehicles,” Mazlan said in a statement.

He said police shot the tyres of the car driven by the suspect in self-defence.

“Police found 450 grammes of heroin and 151 grammes of methamphetamine inside the suspect’s vehicle.

“The suspect was not injured in the incident and will be remanded tomorrow to assist police investigation,” he said.

Mazlan said a background check on the suspect revealed that the suspect has five previous criminal related to drugs.