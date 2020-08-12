Bill on temporary measures to cushion Covid-19 impact tabled for first reading in Parliament

The Bill was tabled by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 — The Bill on temporary measures to lessen the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic was tabled for first reading in the Dewan Rakyat today.

The Temporary Measures for Reducing The Impact of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) Bill 2020 seeks to support the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package, Prihatin SME Economic Stimulus Package and the Short-term Economic Recovery Plan announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on March 27, April 6 and June 5 respectively as well as reducing the financial and social impact brought about by the pandemic.

The Bill was tabled by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan.

The second and third readings of the Bill will be tabled during this Dewan Rakyat sitting.

Besides the bill, Takiyuddin had also tabled amendments to 16 laws namely the Limitation Act 1953; the Sabah Limitation Ordinance; and Sarawak Limitation Ordinance;

The Public Authorities Protection Act 1948; the Insolvency Act 1967; the Hire-Purchase Act 1967; the Consumer Protection Act 1999; the Distress Act 1951; the Housing Development (Control and Licensing) Act 1966; the Industrial Relations Act 1967; the Private Employment Agencies Act 1981; the Land Public Transport Act 2010; the Commercial Vehicles Licensing Board Act 1987; the Courts of Judicature Act 1964; the Subordinate Courts Act 1948; and the Subordinate Courts Rules Act 1955.

Takiyuddin also tabled the Insolvency (Amendment) Bill 2020 for the first reading today that seeks to amend the Insolvency Act 1967. — Bernama