Barisan’s Slim candidate Mohd Zaidi vows to be people’s champion

Barisan Nasional announces acting Tanjung Malim Umno chief Mohd Zaidi Aziz (centre) as its candidate for the Slim by-election during a press conference in Tanjung Malim August 12, 2020. — Bernama pic

TANJUNG MALIM, Aug 12 — Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for the Slim state by-election, Mohd Zaidi Aziz has promised to fight for the interest of the people if he wins the seat.

According to Mohd Zaidi, 43, a native of Slim River who is acting Tanjung Malim Umno chief, he would also help the people solve their problems to the best of his ability.

“Therefore, I urge everyone to work together to ensure BN victory in the by-election,” he told a press conference after the announcement of his candidature here today.

Mohd Zaidi, who is also Tanjung Malim Umno deputy chief, thanked the Umno leadership, especially the party president, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Perak Umno Liaison chairman, Datuk Saarani Mohamad who chose him as the candidate for the Slim by-election.

Mohd Zaidi holds a Bachelor of Islamic Revealed Knowledge & Human Sciences from the International Islamic University Malaysia.

The father of four children, aged between five and 16, is also active in outdoor and voluntary activities including being the deputy president of the Malaysian Youth Council (MBM) for the 2014 to 2018 term.

The by-election on Aug 29 is being held following the death of incumbent Datuk Mohd Khusairi Abdul Talib on July 15.

In the 14th General Election, Mohd Khusairi defended the state seat with a majority of 2,183 votes by defeating Mohd Amran Ibrahim from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), who contested under the PKR ticket, and Muhammad Zulfadli Zainal of PAS.

Tonight, former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is expected to announce the candidate of his newly-founded party, Pejuang, who will be contesting in the Slim by-election on an Independent ticket. — Bernama