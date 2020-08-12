Acting Johor Bersatu Youth chief quits after Kota Tinggi division leaves to support Dr Mahathir

Shaiful Rizal Mohd Salleh announced his resignation from Bersatu in a Facebook post. — Picture via Facebook

JOHOR BARU, Aug 12 — Acting Johor Bersatu Youth chief Shaiful Rizal Mohd Salleh has resigned from the ruling party, accusing it of straying from its original goal and betraying the mandate it was given.

In a Facebook post, the 38-year-old politician also announced that he has relinquished all party positions, including as the Kota Tinggi Youth chief and Kota Tinggi division vice-chief.

“I felt that Bersatu, which is set up to fight corruption, abuse of power and kleptocracy, has strayed from its initial struggle.

“Bersatu not only disrespected the people’s mandate but has betrayed it,” Shaiful Rizal said in his Facebook post last night.

Shaiful Rizal’s resignation follows the immediate collapse of his Kota Tinggi Bersatu division, where he is also its vice-chief.

The Kota Tinggi Bersatu exodus, led by its outgoing chief Baser Senin and eight of the division’s 13 branch chiefs, left after citing their loss of confidence in party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s leadership.

They also pledged their support to former Bersatu chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Earlier, former Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal pledged his loyalty to Bersatu and its leadership led by Muhyiddin.

His statement was posted on his official Facebook page.

Dr Sahruddin, who is also the deputy Pagoh Bersatu chief, also lashed out at those in the party who questioned the consensus of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition that should be supported to continue leading the country.

He also asked members to support Muhyiddin as prime minister and described those in the Bersatu Pagoh division that questioned the PN consensus as parasites.

“I would like to remind any individual or group who is outspoken on PN’s consensus to remember that you are the parasite in Pagoh’s harmony.

“We fully support freedom of speech, but not unverified facts without any discussion and deliberation first,” said Dr Sahruddin.

The Pagoh Bersatu Is considered the stronghold and grassroot support base of Muhyiddin, who is also the north Johor parliamentary constituency’s MP.

Since last Friday, after former prime minister and Bersatu chairman Dr Mahathir Mohamad announced his new political party, cracks have appeared in several Bersatu divisions nationwide.