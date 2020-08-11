Water supply in Gombak to be fully restored tomorrow morning

Elina said the reason for the disrupted water supply was to replace and upgrade critical assets at the Sungai Gombak Water Treatment Plant. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — Water supply to the 20 Gombak areas affected by a scheduled disruption started by Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) today at 8.30am is expected to be fully restored by 9.30am tomorrow (Aug 12).

Its corporate communications head, Elina Baseri, said the reason for the disrupted water supply was to replace and upgrade critical assets at the Sungai Gombak Water Treatment Plant.

“As at 1.30pm today, the completion status was 77 per cent and is expected to be fully complete by 6.30pm,” she said in a press release issued this afternoon.

Water restoration will vary based on the location, she added, and that hospitals and dialysis centres that need water can call 15300 or WhatsApp 019-281 6793/019-280 0919.

Last updated information is available on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and www.airselangor.com. — Bernama