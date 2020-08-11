Terengganu MACC confirms probing state assemblyman for alleged graft

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s logo is seen in Putrajaya June 21, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA TERENGGANU, Aug 11 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has admitted it is conducting an investigation into a state assemblyman’s alleged involvement in corruption amounting to RM500,000.

Terengganu MACC director Ruslan Che Amad said the agency was aware of the issue disseminated by certain quarters since yesterday and had gathered various information.

Declining to divulge further, he said he had known about the issue before the news went viral, adding that people should not be spreading such information on social media.

“Disseminating information as happened yesterday could disrupt investigations. Anyone with information should come forward to the MACC, he told Bernama when contacted.

“MACC does not rely on what is viral but gathers evidence with full integrity,” he said.

Yesterday, some screenshots of a conversation through the WhatsApp application, on a sand project and remuneration that needs to be given to the assemblyman involved, went viral on social media.

It is said to be a conversation between a senior official of a state government-owned institution, who represents the assemblyman involved, with a contractor.

Kemasik assemblyman, Ir Saiful Azmi Suhaili who realised that he had been linked to the issue expressed his willingness to work with the MACC to assist the investigation.

“I have no problem with the MACC investigation because I am not involved in the matter. I have also appointed a lawyer and will refer to the instructions or decisions proposed by the lawyer for further action,” he said when met by reporters during a break from the state assembly sitting today. — Bernama