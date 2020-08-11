Slim by-election: EC sends cards to 23,094 registered voters

EC secretary Ikmalrudin Ishak said that the initiative is part of the efforts to encourage and facilitate voters with the process on August 25 for early voters and August 29 for normal voters. — Picture by Hari Anggara

IPOH, Aug 11 — The Election Commission (EC) has sent the voter’s cards to 23,094 registered voters in the Slim state constituency starting yesterday, ahead of the by-election at the end of the month.

EC secretary, Ikmalrudin Ishak said that the initiative is part of the efforts to encourage and facilitate voters with the process on August 25 for early voters and August 29 for normal voters.

He said that for the Slim by-election the EC has also printed additional information on recommended voting times to facilitate voters to plan time to cast their ballot papers.

“The proposal aims to prevent voters from gathering in large numbers and to ensure physical distancing among voters while at the polling station.

“This is in line with the control measure implemented to curb the spread of Covid-19 infection under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342),” he said in a statement here today.

Ikmalrudin said that voters who had received their respective cards will no longer have to stop at EC booth to check the information as all have been disclosed on the card.

However, he said that voters still need to bring along their identity cards to enable them to vote and to bring along the voter’s card or voter registration information, to facilitate the process.

“Voter who does not receive the voter’s card can check the voting information through the EC portal pengundi.spr.gov.my or the MySPR Semak application or via short message service (SMS) at 15888 or call the EC hotline at 03-8892 7018,” he said. — Bernama