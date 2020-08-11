Shafien Mamat takes over as new Kelantan police chief

New Kelantan police chief Shafien Mamat (right) shakes hands with Datuk Hasanuddin Hassan (left) during the handover ceremony at the Kelantan contingent police headquarters in Kota Bharu August 11, 2020. — Bernama pic

KOTA BHARU, Aug 11 — DCP Shafien Mamat today assumed duties as the Kelantan police chief, replacing Datuk Hasanuddin Hassan, who has been promoted to Commissioner to take over as the Kedah police chief.

The handing over of duties was witnessed by Bukit Aman management director Datuk Abd Rahim Jaafar at the Kelantan police contingent headquarters here.

Shafien was previously the principal assistant director of the Standard Compliance Division, Integrity and Standard Compliance Department in Bukit Aman.

He was then seconded for 10 months as a member of the Home Ministry’s Crime Prevention Board in Putrajaya.

In his speech, Shafien said he would do his best to safeguard peace in the state.

“I am aware of the huge trust and responsibilities but with my experience spanning over 36 years in the police force as investigation officer, integrity officer and district police chief, I am confident I can face any challenges,” he said. — Bernama