Seberang Perai tightens Covid-19 SOPs after three areas declared yellow zone

Seberang Perai Municiple Council personnel spray disinfectant at the temporary Seberang Jaya Wet Market on August 11, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

SEBERANG PERAI, Aug 11 — The Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) has tightened its Standard Operating Procedures (SOP), including sealing all outdoor playgrounds and gyms in the entire Seberang Perai district, to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

This is following the recent four new cases that were reported in the district that involved three yellow zones.

"We have to tighten our SOP and go back to some of the SOPs we had imposed during the movement control order," MBSP Mayor Datuk Rozali Mohamud told reporters during a press conference after checking on sanitising works at the Seberang Jaya public market.

He said there are three yellow zones in Seberang Perai and yellow tapes will be used to seal off all outdoor playgrounds and gyms in these zones.

"We have over 1,000 outdoor playgrounds and gyms in the whole of Seberang Perai and we will close these facilities," he said.

He said other recreational facilities such as jogging paths are still open for use but the public is reminded not to use any of the outdoor gyms or playgrounds.

He said the outdoor gyms and playgrounds contain too many frequently touched points so it is best to stop the public from using these facilities.

Additionally, all roadside hawkers in Seberang Perai are no longer allowed to let their customers dine-in at sidewalks or open spaces.

"All roadside hawkers are still allowed to operate but they can only offer takeaway and delivery services. No dine-in is allowed," he said.

He said this involved all roadside hawkers, not only those within the yellow zones.

"Those found to allow customers to dine-in at sidewalks or open spaces will be issued summons," he said.

However, hawkers located within food courts and coffee shops are not affected as dine-in is still allowed in indoor eateries.

MBSP has stepped up disinfection of public wet markets and food courts, especially those located in the yellow zones.

"We will be conducting daily disinfection works using a bleach and water mixture at the markets in Seberang Jaya, Taman Chai Leng, Sungai Bakap, Bandar Tasek Mutiara, Taman Berjaya and Sri Rambai," he said.

He said frequently touched surfaces such as railings, water taps and door knobs will be disinfected.