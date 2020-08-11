Preliminary works on Nenggiri dam in Gua Musang to commence in 2022, says Kelatan deputy MB

Mohd Amar said that a total of 10 Orang Asli villages are located around the dam area but only three villages would be relocated. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KOTA BHARU, Aug 11 — Preliminary works of the Nenggiri Hydroelectric dam project in Gua Musang are scheduled to commence in March 2022, which include, among others, resettlement of the Orang Asli community, school and other basic facilities.

Deputy Mentri Besar Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah said that a total of 10 Orang Asli villages are located around the dam area but only three villages would be relocated as they were directly affected by the construction works.

“These three villages will be relocated to two blocks, involving more than 1,600 hectares. Only after the completion of their evacuation process, that the water will be released into this new dam.

“We expect the resettlement process will be completed in March 2025,” he said when winding up the debate at the State Legislative Assembly here today.

On the construction of the Rafflesia Conservation Park in Gua Musang, Mohd Amar said that the state government had approved an area of 400 hectares for the purpose.

He said the park will feature four zones where the world largest flower will be located in the fourth zone.

“Other zones will include deer park and as well as various tree species. This park is expected to be interesting because it will feature species different from the flowers found in Sabah,” he said.

The assembly sitting continues tomorrow. — Bernama