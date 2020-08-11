Johor Umno Youth chief hits back at DAP’s Sheikh Umar

Johor DAP Youth chief Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali had described Johor Bersatu as just an unwanted political party to prop up the state PN coalition. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Aug 11 — Johor Umno Youth chief Mohd Hairi Mad Shah has questioned state DAP Youth chief Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali’s criticism of Parti Bersatu Pribumi Malaysia (Bersatu) and the Perikatan Nasional (PN) ruling coalition.

He questioned DAP’s sincerity in championing the Malay and Bumiputera agenda, after it was claimed that Sheikh Umar had described Johor Bersatu as just an unwanted political party to prop up the state PN coalition.

Mohd Hairi, who is also Johor Baru Umno division Youth chief, claimed that during the 22 months that the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition was in Putrajaya, DAP’s attitude of using its newfound power to fully shape Malaysia as the party’s “own state” was evident.

“Finally, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad himself had to resign and this buried the DAP-led PH government.

“I also quote the words of Pengkalan Batu assemblyman from Melaka, Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee, who said he was made a stooge when he was with DAP.

“So, the consensus should be that it is better to be among Malays and Islam rather than being stooges of DAP,” said Mohd Hairi in a statement issued today.

He said this in reply to yesterday’s description by Sheikh Umar of Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal as someone who has “lost his dignity” by offering endorsement letters in exchange for support at a party election.

Mohd Hairi said the issue is not a question of who is on top, but rather the importance of upholding Bangsa Johor.

“Let Umno stand together with fellow Muslims for a better future in Johor than continue to be subservient to DAP,” he said.