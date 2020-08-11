Another Shah Alam City Council officer detained over Sungai Buloh protection racket

Ahmad Khusairi said the fourth suspect is attached to the Sungai Buloh branch of MBSA. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — Another enforcement officer of the Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) has been arrested, bringing to four the number of personnel nabbed for allegedly taking bribes from illegal business operators in Sungai Buloh, according to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

MACC deputy chief commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya said the fourth suspect is attached to the Sungai Buloh branch of MBSA.

The 39-year-old officer was arrested at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya at 5 pm today when he turned up to give his statement, he told Bernama.

“The officer received bribes of RM300 to RM3,500 a month from business premises in Sungai Buloh, which the suspect then shared with his three colleagues who were arrested earlier,” he added.

Ahmad Khusairi said the suspect would be taken to the Putrajaya Magistrate's Court tomorrow morning for remand application.

Recently, two video clips had gone viral through live streaming via Hot Burger Malaysia Facebook, which was shared by the account of one Mohd Asri Hamid, 42, or Asri Janggut, alleging that the authorities were not taking action against gambling dens and other illegal activities in Bandar Baru Sungai Buloh, near here. — Bernama



