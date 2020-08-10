Wan Junaidi: Tekun has disbursed RM28m to 3,900 micro entrepreneurs

Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Ministry Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar speaks during an interview at the Bernama headquarters in Kuala Lumpur April 1, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — The National Entrepreneur Economic Fund (Tekun Nasional) has disbursed RM28 million to 3,900 micro entrepreneurs under the Tekun Business Recovery Scheme (TBRS) to date, says Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

The amount is from the RM100 million additional allocation under the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana) to assist micro entrepreneurs whose businesses had been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, he said when met at his ministry’s monthly assembly at Menara Kembar Bank Rakyat here today..

“The government had previously also allocated RM200 million under the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package (Prihatin) to the Covid Business Recovery-Micro (CBRM) scheme.

“The entire RM200 million has been disbursed to affected entrepreneurs. The ministry is committed to continuing to assist more entrepreneurs,” he said.

The TBRS scheme provides entrepreneurs financing of up to RM10,000 at an annual interest rate of 3.5 per cent.

In another development, Wan Junaidi said his ministry is studying the appointment of mentors to guide the entrepreneurs under its agencies as well as social media influencers to increase sales for their business.

In the maiden assembly, he also launched the ministry-level National Month celebrations and Corruption-Free Pledge. — Bernama