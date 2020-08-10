Sungai Buloh-Assam Jawa road upgrading to be completed by November, says works minister

Works Minister cum Senior Minister (Infrastructure) Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya April 22, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA SELANGOR, Aug 10 — The project to widen and upgrade the FT54 federal road from Sungai Buloh to Assam Jawa here, is expected to be fully completed by this November.

Senior Minister for Infrastructure Development and Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said the upgrading of the 25-kilometre road recorded savings of about RM10 million and would be completed ahead of schedule.

He said the savings was due to the appointed contractor’s detailed planning, besides the close rapport between federal government agencies, the contractor and the state government.

“I am confident with the cooperation of all parties involved, government projects could be implemented more effectively with savings achieved,” he told a press conference after visiting the project site, here, today.

The road widening and upgrading works which commenced on August 10, 2016 was scheduled to be completed by April 30, 2021 at a cost of RM436 million.

The implementation of the design-build project involved upgrading of two-way lanes to four two-way lanes on the 25 km stretch.

In addition, five existing intersections, two overhead pedestrian and bike bridges were upgraded while two new bridges were built under the project.

Fadillah said the project, which is now 98 per cent complete, was aimed at improving road safety due to sharp turns on the road.

“With the upgrading, the route has been straightened and travelling distance has been reduced from 30 km to 25 km,” he added. — Bernama