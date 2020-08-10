NSC: Hotel operators in Labuan must adhere to quarantine SOPs

A health worker takes the temperature of a tourist at the Labuan International Ferry Terminal January 30, 2020. — Bernama pic

LABUAN, Aug 10 — Hotel operators in the duty-free island must assist the local authorities in ensuring that their guests in quarantine, comply fully with the Covid-19 quarantine order and standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Labuan National Security Council (MKN) director Nurzalika Kartika Abdullah said a RM1,000 compound could be issued against hotel operators who fail to abide by the order and SOPs such as allowing guests to be out of their rooms.

“We are constantly conducting checks on guests who are in quarantine in hotels located downtown and in the outskirts, to ensure all are in compliance with the quarantine order and SOPs.

“Those with quarantine wristband must not be seen roaming around town, shopping or mingling with the public,” she told Bernama today.

At least 21 hotels, comprising a five-star hotel and budget hotels have been allowed to accept guests, (mostly local and foreign ship crew, oil and gas-related service employees and operations technical staff) to undergo quarantine in their premises.

Kartika disclosed a hotel in Labuan would soon be gazetted to serve quarantined guests who are Malaysians returning from overseas, pending the Federal government’s approval.

Labuan Teo Chew Association today questioned the launching of food promotion by major hotels in downtown Labuan and its outskirts, which are also currently accepting Covid-19 quarantined guests.

Its public relations officer Lim Kai Kwan said hotels with quarantined guests should be categorised as yellow-zones and members of the public should not be allowed at their premises.

“We have received a number complaints on the newspaper advertisements promoting and inviting members of the public to dine at their restaurants.

“As far as we are concerned, the hotels are being occupied by those who are still waiting for the Covid-19 swab test results and they certainly pose a serious risk to safety of those who are within the premises,” he said. — Bernama