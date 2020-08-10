MACC, Bukit Aman to investigate allegations of authorities protecting illegal premises

MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya said JIPS will work together with the MACC by providing information if there are any officers or policemen involved. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will investigate allegations that the authorities concerned are protecting illegal premises, illegal gambling and selling of smuggled cigarettes around Sungai Buloh near here.

Its deputy chief commissioner (operations) Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya said the MACC viewed the issue seriously which went viral through two video clips that claimed the authorities had failed to monitor and enforce the law, besides taking bribes from those involved in the illegal activities.

“I have contacted Bukit Aman’s Integrity and Standards Compliance Department (JIPS) director (Datuk Zamri Yahya) today.

“He (Zamri) has informed that JIPS will take strict action (if there is a case) on the issue relating to gambling premises including against any officers who are protecting the gambling activities, because the offences are under police jurisdiction,” he told Bernama today.

Ahmad Khusairi said JIPS will work together with the MACC by providing information if there are any officers or policemen involved.

“MACC will focus on officers or enforcement personnel who accept bribes to protect illegal business premises in Sungai Buloh,” he said

He urged the public to keep on providing information to MACC to help with the investigations of the case.

“Besides that, I ask the public not spread the issue on the social media because it will not help in the investigations and will in fact give the parties concerned the chance to destroy the evidence,” he said.

A video which had gone viral after it was posted on the Hot Burger Malaysia Facebook page, and shared by a Facebook account user named Asri Janggut, claimed that the authorities were not taking action against gambling cases, as well as exposed gambling premises in Bandar Baru Sungai Buloh.

Yesterday, Sungai Buloh district police chief Supt Shafa’aton Abu Bakar denied the allegations.

According to statistics, up till July this year, police have conducted 40 raids and 132 arrests for gambling cases in the area. — Bernama