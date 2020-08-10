Ismail Sabri says no plans to limit travel out of Kedah, Perlis to curb Sivagangga Covid-19 cluster

In his Covid-19 security briefing earlier, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob named Kampung Kuala Sanglang and Kampung Tanah Timbul as the two latest areas in Perlis to be under the targeted EMCO from today until August 31. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — The government has no plans to restrict travel across Kedah or Perlis, the two states where a highly infectious strain of the Covid-19 virus has been detected and spread, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

He said the government has implemented the targeted enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in the affected areas of the two states to curb the spread of the Sivagangga cluster.

“We no longer limit the movement across states. As I said earlier, the government’s approach is to focus on the particular areas.

“For the areas that register a positive case, we will then restrict the residents in terms of movement. They are not allowed to leave the area which is under the targeted enhanced movement control order.

“This is not a ban on movement for the entire states of Kedah and Perlis,” he said in a news conference at Parliament.

In his Covid-19 security briefing earlier, Ismail Sabri named Kampung Kuala Sanglang and Kampung Tanah Timbul as the two latest areas in Perlis to be under the targeted EMCO from today until August 31.

A total of 191 homes with 872 residents are affected by the targeted EMCO.

Ismail Sabri said the implementation of the targeted EMCO will adopt the existing standard operating procedures (SOP) with the addition of roadblocks at each entrance and exit routes, as well as several “cut-off” roads.

Similar restrictions were placed on four sub-districts in Kedah on August 3 to curb the spread of the virus from the Sivagangga cluster.

The defence minister said all government offices, schools and other education institutions have also been ordered closed from today till August 31, adding that religious activities in houses of worship have been suspended.

He said business premises in the targeted EMCO areas categorised under essential services are allowed to operate from 8am to 6pm.

“Health officers will conduct Covid-19 tests on all residents within the EMCO areas,” said Ismail Sabri.

He also said the police will be given the discretion to decide whether or not to fine those who flout the SOP or offer verbal advice.

“Basically, we leave it to the police to decide,” he said.