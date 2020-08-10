Ex-Tamil Nesan journalist Tawase Geram dies aged 67

KUANTAN, Aug 10 — Former Tamil Nesan journalist Tawase Geram a/l Vilo Pillay today died of complications from a previous illness at the age of 67.

He died at 2am at the International Islamic University of Malaysia (IIUM) Hospital, Indera Mahkota here. He leaves behind two sons, Selvasegaran, 42, and Baakiya, 38.

Baakiya said his father’s health had deteriorated at the end of last year, believed due to complications from a previous illness, and he was admitted to IIUM Hospital at the end of July.

Tawase Geram was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2009, he told the press when met at his house in Taman Cenderawasih here.

Baakiya said his father started writing for Tamil Nesan in the early 1990s as a stringer when he was still working at the Kuantan post office. After he retired from the postal service, he became a full-time journalist.

He was buried at the Jalan Bukit Ubi cemetery here. — Bernama