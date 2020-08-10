Dr Sim: GPS needs to be united to face coming Sarawak polls

SUPP president Datuk Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian said he was told that in the past that it is difficult to serve in two different areas. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

SIBU, Aug 10 — Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president Datuk Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian said Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) needs to have a strong unity to face the coming state election.

“Those who has been championing through the newspapers are attention seekers because there are mechanisms for us to discuss.

“I have met the chief minister (Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg) a few times and we have discussed all the 20 candidates a few times,” he told reporters today.

He was responding to the Progressive Democratic Party’s (PDP) move to propose its president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing as GPS candidate for Dudong.

PDP senior vice-president Teo Boon Siew had recently voiced the proposal for Tiong to be nominated as GPS candidate for the Dudong state seat.

Dr Sim, said he was told that in the past that it is difficult to serve in two different areas.

“What is a YB? A YB means you are available to the people in that area. Can you imagine, I come and stand in Bintulu and live in Kuching? That is always a challenge,” he added. — Borneo Post Online

* In an earlier version of this story, Sabah polls was inadvertently and mistakenly named. We apologise for the error which has since been corrected.