Aide lodges police report over fake news on Pak Lah’s death

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 10 — Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi’s special officer Datuk Jefridin Atan has lodged a police report regarding the circulation of fake news on the former Prime Minister’s death.

Jefridin, who lodged the report at the Putrajaya District Police headquarters here today, said the dissemination of the fake news, which had occurred twice within last week, should not be viewed lightly as it involved the country’s fifth Prime Minister, affectionately known as Pak Lah.

He said the fake news on Abdullah’s death was first circulated widely over WhatsApp on Aug 2 and a press release rebutting the news was issued immediately after.

However, on Aug 8, the same hoax went viral on Facebook, causing family members and the public to be shocked and upset, he said.

“I want to make it clear that the news that went viral twice within last week is false and untrue. Tun Abdullah is currently in good health.

“He rarely engages himself in outdoor activities because he is already in his 80s. At that age, it’s normal for him to feel a bit under the weather sometimes,” he told reporters when met after filing the report.

Jefridin said he would also lodge similar report to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) later today.

Putrajaya police chief ACP Mohd Fadzil Ali, when contacted, confirmed receiving the report and said that the case will be investigated under Section 500 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998. — Bernama