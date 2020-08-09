Sultan Ibrahim angry over rampant poaching in Johor

JOHOR BARU, Aug 9 — The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar has expressed anger over poaching activities that are still going on in the state forests.

He was also disappointed that no action has been taken against the perpetrators even though he had raised the issue several times.

Sultan Ibrahim said he was exasperated after receiving photographs of a large-scale poaching activity that took place in the state last night.

“How could such a thing happen? I want the Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) and the police to immediately conduct an investigation and prepare a full report on last night’s incident.

“All the poachers are also believed to have owned a homemade shotgun,” he said on his official Facebook page today.

The Ruler also wants the perpetrators to be brought to justice.

Sultan Ibrahim said based on preliminary information, the illegal activities took place in several locations including Endau Rompin, Mersing and Kahang.

Animals such as mouse deer and porcupines are being poached on a large scale to be sold for traditional medicine purposes, he added.

His Highness also wants the authorities to investigate the possible involvement of insiders in the illegal activity.

“I want the police to conduct an audit on firearm licence ownership involving individuals, companies and plantations in the state. Why are so many people having a shotgun? Of course, it is for hunting,” he said.

Sultan Ibrahim stressed that hunting activities are strictly prohibited in the state except to control wild animals in agricultural areas. — Bernama