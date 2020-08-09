Seating for Dr M bloc in Dewan Rakyat to be reviewed, says Deputy Speaker

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad arrives for a media conference at the Pullman Kuala Lumpur in Bangsar August 7, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

BATU PAHAT, Aug 9 — The seating for the six Independent Members of Parliament (MPs) in the Tun Dr Mahathir bloc in Dewan Rakyat will be reviewed as they are currently seated far apart from each other.

Deputy Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon said this was necessary as the six MPs were often overlooked during the sessions and only those from the government and opposition sectors were given the chance to give their views.

He said the Dewan Rakyat will meet soon to discuss this matter so that their seating could be reviewed.

“If we look at the seating now, Langkawi MP (Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad) is in front, far from the other five, making it difficult for them to discuss an issue which is being debated in Parliament.

“So we will put them together in one place,” he said in a press conference held after a Batu Pahat Parliamentary community programme here today.

Also present were Johor Social Security Organisation (Socso) director Tong Sing Chuang and Batu Pahat Socso manager Suhara Mustaffa. — Bernama