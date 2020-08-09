Perak plans to expand community garden to all districts

IPOH, Aug 9 — The Perak government intends to expand the Community Garden programme to all districts to help locals reduce the cost of living through gardening activities.

State Housing, Local Government and Tourism Committee chairman Datuk Nolee Ashilin Mohammed Radzi said that interested residents can obtain more information from their respective local authorities especially in identifying potential vacant land to be cultivated under the programme.

“If they found vacant land or lots in their area, they can refer to the local authority to find out its status. If there are no obstacles, they can work on it immediately.

“It does not matter if the land is big or small, it can still be turned into a garden through various farming methods including vertical farming or hydroponics or others as appropriate,” she told a press conference after officiating the Pinji Zone Merdeka Gotong-royong programme and Community Garden at the Pasir Pinji Rela Centre here, today.

The event, organised by Ipoh City Council, was also attended by mayor Datuk Rumaizi Baharin and 200 individuals representing non-governmental organisations and the local community.

Nolee Ashilin explained that the Community Garden programme is not for commercial use, instead it is more geared towards use among members of local communities.

“That is why we encourage them to grow cash crops such as chilli, eggplant, spinach and so on due to faster yield and being beneficial for the community in their respective areas,” she said. — Bernama