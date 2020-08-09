Ministry to take stern action against non-performing contractors

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin (centre) speaks during a press conference at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 14, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

TUARAN, Aug 9 — Stern action, including contract termination, will be taken against contractors who fail to complete projects under the Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) within the stipulated period.

As such, its minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said a new unit under the supervision of the ministry deputy secretary-general would be set up to closely monitor all the projects especially housing projects.

“I was surprised that there was a housing project that has been delayed for 15 years...therefore, we have to monitor and impose stern action against contractors who fail to complete the projects on time, including by terminating their contract,” she said.

She said this to reporters after visiting the construction site of the Gayang II People’s Housing Project (PPR) near here today.

Zuraida reminded all contractors to ensure that each ministry project awarded to them would be completed on schedule.

Meanwhile, she urged contractors involved in the PPR project to install closed-circuit television cameras (CCTV) at the construction sites of the housing scheme.

“The installation of CCTV can be among measures to deter vandalism, littering and crime at the construction sites,” she added.

On the visit, Zuraida said the work progress of the Gayang II PPR project stands at 46 per cent and is scheduled for completion on May 13, 2021. — Bernama