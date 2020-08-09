Johor Bersatu chief rubbishes talk of mutiny

Johor Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) has dismissed allegations of a mutiny among its members. — File picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Aug 9 — Johor Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) has dismissed allegations that there was a mutiny among its members wishing to join the party Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is planning to set up.

Johor Bersatu chairman Mazlan Bujang said the heads of all 26 divisions in the state and their members support the leadership of party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

In fact, Johor Bersatu does not have any internal problems, he added.

“Johor is well under control and we do not have problems...the 26 division heads are still with the president.

“We will continue to support the leadership of Tan Sri Muhyiddin, who is also the prime minister,” he told a press conference here today.

Mazlan said this when asked on claims that there would be an exodus of party members from Johor following former Bersatu chairman Dr Mahathir’s announcement on Friday that he would be setting up a new Malay party.

Mazlan said it was Dr Mahathir’s democratic right to set up a party and that the former prime minister has his own followers.

“For sure Tun has support...this is inevitable but in Johor Bersatu maybe less than five per cent (of members) support Tun,” he added.

He said Muhyiddin has solid support and influence. — Bernama